College football Saturday open thread

We have yet another long wait for kickoff today (though at least there’s some basketball in the meantime) but there is a pretty good slate of games in the ACC this afternoon, and if you are a true sicko, UConn-Clemson might be appointment television.

Oklahoma-Baylor is the best game during the noon slate, though Michigan-Penn State, and Syracuse-Louisville have potential. Syracuse can get bowl eligible with a win—Dino Babers has done an underrated job this year.

Here’s what to keep an eye on today. The hoops game thread will be up in a bit.