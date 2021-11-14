NC State maintains ranking, 25th in AP poll

Although it is little consolation after the events in Winston-Salem last night, NC State maintained its ranking in the AP poll. The Wolfpack came in at #25 in the latest poll, dropping four spots. So they’ll keep their spot on the default page of everyone’s sports app when checking CFB scores. That’s something, I guess.

The AP poll means less now with the CFP poll taking precedence. What matters less is the defunct Coach’s poll, where NC State dropped five spots to #24. Everything still stings today, so it’s hard to care about the polls when we just wanted the win, but it goes on some stat somewhere of the school having a continuous ranking for some amount of weeks, whatever that number is now.

On a side note, here’s a panda in a hammock:

And here’s a butterfly on a dog’s nose:

Let’s do a thing where we show a bunch of cute/happy gifs to cheer each other up, how’s that sound?