 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Syracuse vs. NC State

New, 257 comments
By Steven Muma
Syracuse v North Carolina State Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Go team and such.

Orange vs. Wolfpack

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: ACCNX/WatchESPN

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...