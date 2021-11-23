Ricky Person Jr to declare for NFL Draft

NC State running back Ricky Person, Jr announced on Twitter today his intention to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft after the current season ends. His statement reads:

“First of all, I want to thank God for the opportunity he gave me to play the game I love in my hometown. Playing at NC State has been a great experience and I have made lifelong friends - even brothers - During my four years here. I want to thank my coaches for helping me gain more knowledge and love for this game. As hard as it is to move on, I know that it’s time for me to take the next step in my journey and focus my efforts on fulfilling my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I’m proud that I’ll always be a part of the Wolfpack.”

Story is still being written …I just wanna thank God my family and my teammates pic.twitter.com/N9SPdIdg5p — The kidd (@RickyPersonJr) November 23, 2021

We wish him all the best and many, many stiff arms.