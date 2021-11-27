Highlights! Loud noises! NC State’s thrilling comeback caps a great regular season

NC State’s offense was not at its best for the majority of the evening yesterday, but we can safely say that it woke up at just the right time. The Wolfpack had only 360 total yards of offense against UNC, but 110 of those yards came in those last two fateful possessions—nearly a third of the night’s overall production in the span of less than a minute to completely alter the course of the game.

Devin Leary was pressured a lot and sacked six times, but as we’ve come to expect from him, he didn’t make a critical mistake through the air. In eight of State’s 12 games, Leary didn’t throw an interception. Last night was also the fifth time this year that Leary has thrown four touchdown passes in a game.

That performance was also good enough to set a new single-season record for touchdown passes: 35. If you’re at the top of a major QB career statistic at NC State, you’ve had a pretty damn good season.

What he and Emeka Emezie orchestrated in those last two minutes wasn’t just improbable, it was unprecedented across college football this season.

NC State trailed by 9 with 2:12 left to play in the 4th quarter vs North Carolina before coming back to win.



They are the 1st team to win a game this season when trailing by 9 with less than 2:30 to play.



Teams had been 0-451 in that scenario this season prior to their win. pic.twitter.com/NLCX8cYNa5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2021

Maybe this is the new NC State Shit.