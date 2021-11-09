NC State football ranked 16th in latest CFP Top 25

In the midst of a sea of basketball games happening on opening night, the College Football Playoff revealed their list for the second time. NC State moved up from 19th to 16th in the nation.

Elsewhere in the ACC, Pitt moved up 4 spots to 21st. Wake Forest drops 3 spots down to 12th after their non-conference loss to unc.

There was all this guff the last two days by some dumdums complaining about “disrespect” over which AP voters didn’t put NC State on their ballots. At this time of the year, the AP poll is relatively meaningless, so all that huffing doesn’t mean much. This now sets up a top 16 matchup of teams in Winston when the Wolfpack head there on Saturday.

Just keep winning, the rankings will take care of themselves.

And for no real reason other than it’s amazingly awesome, here’s a video of Ickey annihilating an FSU defensive lineman:

An obligatory clip of Ekwonu. Watch him drive the DT 10+ yards. pic.twitter.com/EGYT36BXW0 — Phillip Danford (@PDanford21) November 10, 2021

If they hadn’t blown the whistle he might have driven the dude through the endzone.