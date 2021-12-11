5 PackWrestle: New Rankings & App State Preview

New Rankings

The Pack (2-0) jumped back into the top-5 of the NWCA Coaches Poll this week, overtaking Missouri who dropped from #3 to #10 following their loss to Virginia Tech. The ACC boasts three other ranked programs, with the Hokies at #8, UNC at #19, and Pitt at #22.

ACC Wrestling crushing it in the Polls, per usual. pic.twitter.com/B9TJluai0O — The ACC (@theACC) December 9, 2021

Another week of results means new FloWrestling rankings. See where our Pack wrestlers rank below:

125 - Camacho #11 (previous: 11)

133 - Trombley #17 (18)

141 - Jack HM (HM)

149 - T. Wilson #3 (3)

157 - Scott HM (HM)

165 - Bullard #14 (12)

174 - H. Hidlay #4 (4)

184 - T. Hidlay #3 (3)

197 - Trumble #17 (18)

285 - Trephan HM (HM)

Still waiting to hit the meat of our schedule before we start to see our guys moving around more dramatically. Also, we’ll likely continue to see Trombley/Orine & Trephan/Wilson juggled by these ranking services until it’s more clear who has put their stamp on the spot.

App State Dual

The boys will be on the road for the first time this season, when they travel up to Boone for a Sunday afternoon dual against App State. The Mountaineers have yet to dual an opponent this season, but have seen some action in their own tournament, The Mountaineer Open, as well as the Keystone Classic. This dual series has been a fun one to see consistently on the Pack’s schedule. App State is always a tough out, constantly competing for SoCon titles, and it’s nice to have that regional rivalry.

A lot of battles over the years with App State - let's do it again Sunday!



If you can't make it to Boone, the dual will be streamed on @TheRokfin. You need a subscription to watch, & you can support the @WolfpackRTC by signing up through their link ⤵️https://t.co/pHiFVySFiL pic.twitter.com/hjUctellOJ — NC State Wrestling ‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 10, 2021

NC State has yet to lose to App in the series history, and I don’t expect there to be any changes to that this weekend. Coach JohnMark Bentley definitely has some guys in his room, including 2021 All-American Jonathan Millner, but top-to-bottom this dual is the Pack’s to lose. Let’s take a look at the projected lineups and my predictions below:

125: #11 Jakob Camacho vs. Caleb Smith (Camacho decision; 3-0 NCSU)

133: #17 Jarrett Trombley vs. #23 Codi Russell (Russell decision; 3-3)

141: HM Ryan Jack vs. Anthony Brito (Jack decision; 6-3 NCSU)

149: Matt Fields vs. #10 Jonathan Millner (Millner decision; 6-6)

157: HM Ed Scott vs. Cody Bond (Scott decision; 9-6 NCSU)

165: #14 Thomas Bullard vs. HM Will Formato (Bullard decision; 12-6 NCSU)

174: #4 Hayden Hidlay vs. Thomas Flitz (Hidlay major decision; 16-6 NCSU)

184: #3 Trent Hidlay vs. Barrett Blakely (Hidlay tech fall; 21-6 NCSU)

197: #17 Isaac Trumble vs. Mason Fiscella (Trumble major decision; 25-6 NCSU)

285: HM Owen Trephan or Deonte Wilson vs. Mike Burchell (Wilson decision; 28-6 NCSU)

Key Matchups

#17 Jarrett Trombley vs. #23 Codi Russell

Former Pack wrestler Codi Russell is returning for his sixth and final year and the 3x NCAA qualifier will certainly have a little extra motivation for this one. And for NC State, it sounds like they’re rolling with Jarrett Trombley. On the latest podcast Pop said he was looking to reward some of the non-starters for their hard work, so I’m thinking this is a move more geared toward that line of thinking than a sign of preference over Orine. Trombley and Russell were never teammates, but they do have one past meeting, won by Trombley 3-2 in 2019. This will be another close one.

#14 Thomas Bullard vs. HM Will Formato

A rematch from last season’s dual, Thomas Bullard returns to the lineup to face Will Formato. Formato took that one, 4-0, one of Thomas’ more disappointing losses from the 2021 season, so we’ll hopefully see some improvement this time around. Bullard did get revenge at NCAAs, but it’s important that he avoids falling in an early hole this season, like he did last. I expect a tight, low-scoring affair here. App State has shown a keen ability to gameplan well for the Bullards’ style, so it’s going to take something different from Thomas to get this one done.

#4 Hayden Hidlay vs. Thomas Flitz

The Bullards were 0-2 in last season’s dual, Formato over Thomas followed by Thomas Flitz over Daniel in overtime. Unfortunately for Flitz, this time he will be facing a completely different animal. Hayden Hidlay is set to return to the lineup for the trip up to Boone and I expect he will be bringing the pain with him. The Bullards’ style is well-known, and possible to shut-down with the right approach. It’s not quite as easy to shut-down Hayden who will just bulldoze you around the mat and grind you into the ground when he gets on top. I expect this to comfortably be a major decision in Hayden’s favor. I’ll say 14-3. Maybe I’m too confident. But I don’t think so.

‍♂️ ️ | In-state road action Sunday afternoon at Appalachian State. On a brand-new #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast, @pat_popolizio gives a full preview of the annual dual.https://t.co/pZVUkJ3vsK — NC State Wrestling ‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 10, 2021

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Tariq Wilson is gonna go. His potential match with Millner would have been the marquee, and a good test for both of them. But I think this is one of those instances where the staff wants to rest a sixth-year guy. It sucks, but if it’s what a veteran guy needs to be ready for a big push in March, I’m all for it.

Action starts at 3PM on Sunday afternoon and will be streamed exclusively on Rokfin. You’ll need a subscription to access it, but it’s only $9.99 for a month of content. If you sign up on Sunday, you’ll also get access to the Collegiate Duals later this month, so it sounds worth it to me! Go Pack!