Collegiate Wrestling Duals: Open Thread

Hey y’all, sorry I didn’t get to put up a preview for this insane event. I spent 30 hours in the Raleigh Convention Center this weekend, so my spare time was limited. With that said, I’m going to take the easy way out and link the GoPack preview which has probable lineups for our guaranteed duals against Binghamton (1:00PM EST) & #10 Missouri (3:00PM EST).

Here is the event schedule. Keep in mind, these times are in Central Standard Time, so just add an hour to each to get the EST.

Travel Day to Florida, pit stop in Atlanta.



‍♂️ vs. Binghamton, #10 Missouri, and TBA (#1 Iowa, #17 Lehigh or Central Mich.)

Niceville, Fla.

Dec. 20-21

Rokfin



Join @TheRokfin through the Wolfpack Wrestling Club channel (https://t.co/sN6WANh7Vf) & then buy the PPV. pic.twitter.com/yssabpfJhQ — NC State Wrestling ‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 18, 2021

You can watch on Rokfin with a subscription and $10 PPV purchase. You can also follow along on Twitter or in the comments below.

Go Pack!