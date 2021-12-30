Bam Knight, Trenton Gill declare for 2022 NFL Draft

Bam Knight has been mulling his future since NC State’s regular season ended, and on Thursday evening he announced that he’ll be forgoing his final two years of eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s been a big part of the program’s success the last two years, and I’m sorry to see him go.

Wolfpack Nation, It truly has been a pleasure!❤️#Godsplan pic.twitter.com/Zi1osjRfKL — Zonovan Knight (@knight_zonovan) December 30, 2021

Knight ran for more than 2,200 yards over three seasons and never averaged less than 5.4 yards per carry in a season. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, and two of those came in 2021, which earned him first-team All-ACC honors as a specialist.

It’ll be almost a totally new-look backfield for State this fall, as Ricky Person is also moving on to the NFL.

The Pack will also have a new punter in 2022, as Trenton Gill is making the move to the NFL after an outstanding 2021 season. Gill has been the team’s punter for the last three years and averaged 45.1 yards per kick this fall—like Knight, he was a first-team All-ACC selection.

We’ve been fortunate to have some fine punters of late—Gill’s predecessor, AJ Cole, has become one of the better punters in the NFL with the Raiders.

Best of luck to Bam and Trenton as they chase their NFL dreams.