College football Saturday afternoon open thread

It’ll be an extra challenge not to go stir crazy this afternoon, but the football does help. If you feel like watching a car accident, Boston College kicks off at noon.

That and the rest of the games leading up to our kickoff, from PirateWolf’s W2W post:

16/27 Kentucky @ 6/13 Ole Miss - 12:00pm - ESPN

49/41 Louisville @ 93/110 Boston College - 12:00pm - ACCN

5/4 Oklahoma @ 32/28 TCU - 12:00pm - ABC

4/5 Michigan @ 27/31 Iowa - 12:00pm - FOX

46/46 Texas Tech @ 23/18 Kansas State - 12:00pm - ESPN+

47/44 Illinois @ 29/22 Wisconsin - 12:00pm - BTN

43/25 Oregon State @ 9/6 Utah - 2:00pm - PAC12N

61/73 East Carolina vs 109/135 South Florida - 2:30pm - ESPN+

1/1 Alabama @ 28/32 Arkansas - 3:30pm - CBS

15/19 Oklahoma State @ 18/14 Baylor - 3:30pm - FOX

42/45 Wake Forest @ 33/29 Florida State - 3:30pm - ABC

31/26 Iowa State @ 52/49 Kansas - 3:30pm - ESPN2

79/98 Virginia Tech @ 67/60 North Carolina - 3:30pm - ACCN

70/71 Fresno State @ 127/170 UConn - 3:30pm - CBSSN

22/21 Texas A&M @ 17/24 Mississippi State - 4:00pm - SECN

FCS/255 Wagner @ 59/51 Syracuse - 5:00pm - ESPN+/ACCNX

63/36 California @ 55/37 Washington State - 5:30pm - PAC12N