Game thread: NC State vs. Clemson

It’s football time!

By Steven Muma
NCAA Football: Clemson at North Carolina State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

In case you missed the news, there will be two different broadcasts of this game tonight: the traditional one on ABC, and a simulcast hosted by Pat McAfee on ESPN2, which will I guess be something along the lines of the MNF ManningCast except with a lot more bro energy.

Okay, anyway. Deep breaths. Go Pack. Let’s do the thing.

Wolfpack vs. Tigers

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe) / ESPN2 (Pat McAfee and friends)

Online streaming: WatchESPN

