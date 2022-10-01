Game thread: NC State vs. Clemson

In case you missed the news, there will be two different broadcasts of this game tonight: the traditional one on ABC, and a simulcast hosted by Pat McAfee on ESPN2, which will I guess be something along the lines of the MNF ManningCast except with a lot more bro energy.
Okay, anyway. Deep breaths. Go Pack. Let’s do the thing.
Wolfpack vs. Tigers
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe) / ESPN2 (Pat McAfee and friends)
Online streaming: WatchESPN
Loading comments...