NC State slides to #14 in AP and Coaches Week 6 Polls

You lose and you slide down, you win and you move up, that’s how it works. Well, it didn’t work that way for NC State in week 1 this year, but whatever. NC State dropped a hard fought game to Clemson last night, resulting in dropping out of its first top 10 appearance in two decades. The fall wasn’t too dire, as the Wolfpack settled in at #14 in both the AP and Coaches Week 6 polls.

Teams of note: The calls to “rank Kansas, you cowards” got their way as the Jayhawks made their way into the polls for the first time since 2009 given their 5-0 start. Both Kansas and Kansas State are ranked for the first time since 2007. Speaking of 5-0, hi Syracuse, the Orange people jump into the polls for the first time in three years.

AP Poll Week 6 conference breakdown:

SEC — 7 (Nos. 1, 2, 8, 9, 13, 23, 25)

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 6, 11, 12, 18, 21)

ACC — 4 (Nos. 5, 15, 16, 22)

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 7, 17, 19, 20)

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 3, 4, 10)

American — 1 (No. 24)

Independent (BYU) — 1 (No. 16)

NC State’s opponent for next week, FSU, lost this weekend to Wake Forest. This makes the upcoming game no longer a ranked vs ranked matchup. Both teams coming off of a loss is probably why the game was assigned to the ACC Network instead of ABC prime time.