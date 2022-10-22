College football Saturday open thread

Oh, right, it’s still football season. I knew that. I had a nice week taking a vacation from thinking about football. I recommend it. Especially right before we go into a like 9-6 game against Virginia Tech.

Anyway. Not a great day of games, but it’s football. Presumably with some touchdowns involved.

Here are the games of note, from PW’s W2W post:

38/37 Syracuse @ 15/8 Clemson - 12:00pm - ABC

16/31 Cincinnati @ 46/62 SMU - 12:00pm - ESPN

51/47 Kansas @ 21/26 Baylor - 12:00pm - ESPN2

75/66 Duke @ 49/59 Miami - 12:30pm - ESPN3

71/54 Toledo @ 101/85 Buffalo - 1:00pm - ESPN+

45/41 West Virginia @ 54/43 Texas Tech - 3:00pm - FS1

7/12 Ole Miss @ 26/15 LSU - 3:30pm - CBS

8/19 UCLA @ 9/10 Oregon - 3:30pm - FOX

6/6 Texas @ 12/11 Oklahoma State - 3:30pm - ABC

94/105 Boston College @ 29/21 Wake Forest - 3:30pm - ACCN

64/65 Memphis @ 52/51 Tulane - 3:30pm - ESPN2

70/57 BYU @ 82/88 Liberty - 3:30pm - ESPNU

20/14 Mississippi State @ 3/3 Alabama - 7:00pm - ESPN

81/50 Boise State @ 76/53 Air Force - 7:00pm - CBSSN

25/17 UCF @ 66/72 East Carolina - 7:30pm - ESPNU

10/28 Minnesota @ 18/20 Penn State - 7:30pm - ABC

17/16 Kansas State @ 13/13 TCU - 8:00pm - FS1

39/48 Pittsburgh @ 58/46 Louisville - 8:00pm - ACCN

32/32 Washington @ 80/67 California - 10:30pm - ESPN