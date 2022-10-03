3-star running back Kyron Jones picks NC State

NC State got some excellent news prior to kickoff on Saturday with the verbal commitment of in-state running back Kyron Jones. Jones is a three-star prospect listed at 6’0 and 193 pounds by 247Sports.

He received an offer from NC State during a camp visit back in June, and at that point he had not garnered a lot of interest from power-five programs. That has since changed: Notre Dame, Miami, and West Virginia each offered in the last month, but Jones’s familiarity with State—he’s been to campus several times already—helped to make the difference in his recruitment.

Jones also runs track and has elite speed: he won the 100 and 200 meter state titles in the spring. On the football field in 2021, he averaged 8.7 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns for Charlotte Christian.

Perhaps most importantly, as 247 notes, he has good “bulking capacity.”

Good build with above average height. Will easily play north of 200 pounds in college thanks to long-levered frame and bulking capacity.

That’s what people are always saying about me at Thanksgiving—great bulking capacity. Some of us are just born with it.