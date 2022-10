College football Saturday open thread

Pretty good noon slate today, including a ranked matchup that includes Kansas. Frankly, I’m not enjoying the KU football success. These obnoxious basketball schools are at least somewhat tolerable for being bad at football as a counterbalance to hoops season; they aren’t allowed to be good at both sports!

From PirateWolf’s W2W post:

8/14 Tennessee @ 19/13 LSU - 12:00pm - ESPN

21/17 TCU @ 55/48 Kansas - 12:00pm - FS1

31/28 Arkansas @ 11/18 Mississippi State - 12:00pm - SECN

5/7 Texas @ 6/10 Oklahoma - 12:00pm - ABC

60/55 Louisville @ 78/87 Virginia - 12:00pm - ACCN

25/38 Purdue @ 24/34 Maryland - 12:00pm - BTN

64/68 East Carolina @ 53/63 Tulane - 3:30pm - ESPNU

48/45 Texas Tech @ 17/8 Oklahoma State - 3:30pm - FS1

9/4 Utah @ 16/32 UCLA - 3:30pm - FOX

87/108 Virginia Tech @ 45/51 Pittsburgh - 3:30pm - ACCN

80/62 Duke @ 92/89 Georgia Tech - 4:00pm - ESPN3