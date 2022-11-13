NC State moves to 3-0 with 86-38 blowout of Mount St. Mary’s

For the second straight game, NC State utterly dominated on the glass and grabbed more than half of its own missed shots. Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes had four offensive boards apiece, and five other Wolfpack players had at least two.

While they were doing that at the offensive end, they were clamping down on Mount St. Mary’s defensively—the Mountaineers scored just 13 points during the first half and were held to single digits in three of four quarters.

Four Factors ... NC State Mount St. Mary's ... NC State Mount St. Mary's eFG% 50.0 30.2 TO% 13.7 13.7 OR% 57.1 7.0 FTR 32.9 6.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF MSMU 38 66 57.6 130.3 NC State 86 66 130.3 57.6

Mount St. Mary’s opted to take a zillion threes, which did at least help them keep their turnovers down, but they were going to need to make just a few more than five of their 35 attempts to make a run at an upset. Sixty percent of their field goal attempts were threes, which is one of the more extreme splits you’re going to see. Completely ceding the paint like the Mountaineers did this afternoon makes for a tough way to live.

NC State had four players finish in double figures, led by Aziaha James, who looked fantastic in scoring 19 points in 23 minutes. Diamond Johnson put together another good showing, finishing with 13 points and five assists with zero turnovers. Madison Hayes recorded an 11-point, 10-board double-double, while Jada Boyd scored 11 as well.

State closes out this early-season homestand against Charlotte on Wednesday night.