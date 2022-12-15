3-star LB Kamal Bonner commits to NC State

NC State made a late (but expected) addition to its 2023 recruiting class yesterday: Georgia linebacker Kamal Bonner. Bonner visited NC State last week, and had visited Wake Forest the week prior.

(Why is the stadium so empty in this graphic? Let’s get it together over there, recruiting graphic people.)

Bonner originally committed to Georgia Tech in June, then decommitted about a month after Geoff Collins was fired. NC State offered him a scholarship in early September and got Bonner on campus for an unofficial visit in November.

He is a consensus three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite ratings, and a top-100 player in Georgia. He was extremely productive during his senior season:

Made transition into the box and worked primarily as a Mike ‘backer for Colquitt County. Credited with 125 tackles, 4 QBH, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PBU and a FR in 14 games. Helped the Packers go 13-1 and make the Peach State’s AAAAAAA state semifinals.

Bonner is the 17th commitment for NC State in this cycle and the second player from Georgia. Dave Doeren’s latest group of recruits currently ranks 34th in the 247 class rankings, which stands as a slightly-better-than-usual haul for the Pack.