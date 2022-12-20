Recapping a busy few days in NC State football recruiting

As early signing day rapidly approaches, there’s a lot going on. The transfer portal just means there is an extra lot going on. In the last handful of days, NC State has made three additions to its recruiting class—two via the portal—and also lost two high school prospects.

Here’s a quick rundown.

Additions:

Terrente Hinton (JUCO CB): Hinton committed Sunday after officially visiting NC State and will have three years of eligibility remaining. He holds offers from Indiana, Arizona State, and App State, among others.

Dawson Jaramillo (OT, Oregon): One year of eligibility left. He was a reserve for Oregon the last two years, playing 77 snaps in 2022 and 329 snaps in 2021. New OL coach Garett Tujague recruited him out of high school, so those two had a prior relationship. Jaramillo was a four-star prospect in high school.

Dacari Collins (WR, Clemson): Left Clemson after making just one catch in the first three games. Had 16 catches for 221 yards as a freshman in 2021. He’ll have three years left. Collins, who is listed at 6’5, was a four-star prospect in high school.

Departures:

Kyron Jones (3-star RB): Jones recently visited both Nebraska and Georgia and it appears he’s now expected to pick UGA, which offered less than two weeks ago. If UGA wants one of your recruits, there’s not a whole lot you can do about it.

Charlie Symonds (3-star OL): Symonds had been committed for a long time, but given that the position coach that recruited him is no longer at NC State, this isn’t a stunning development. He’s predicted to sign with Stanford now.