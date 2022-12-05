Devin Leary is transferring from NC State

The Devin Leary era at NC State is over, with Pete Thamel reporting this morning that Leary intends to enter the transfer portal and move on from the Wolfpack. Leary is still recovering from surgery on his right pectoral—an injury he suffered back in early October.

Is it a surprise that he’s making this move? Maybe, but it also kinda felt like the writing was on the wall for a while. Once MJ Morris came in and had some success, it began to feel like the future lay with him. Not that I’d have had a problem welcoming Leary back for one more season, mind you.

Leary did also just lose his offensive coordinator, with Tim Beck headed to Coastal Carolina, so perhaps that was a factor here. It’d have been a new system for him to learn, and perhaps that left a little too much uncertainty for him.

In any case, it’s a sad day. Leary did a lot for this program, and I have no doubt he’ll be ready to bounce back next fall. I’d imagine NC State will be looking for a QB in the portal now as well.