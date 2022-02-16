Highlights! The Terquavion Smith show helps Wolfpack snap losing streak

Terquavion Smith struggled in the two games prior to Tuesday’s and was held under 10 points in both. He shot 1-10 inside the arc and 4-18 from three in that time. Against Georgia Tech, though, he bounced back in a big way: 26 points on 3-5 shooting inside the arc and 6-8 shooting from three.

He added another couple of highlight-reel dunks to his collection along the way.

That’s the sort of individual effort that NC State needed to end its losing streak and also snap out of another collective shooting funk. During the skid, State managed an eFG% above 50.0 just once; last night the team shot 50.8%. And that number was a good bit higher before the last 10 minutes or so.

The Pack’s defensive performance was its third-best of the season. It was also just the third time this season that NC State has held an ACC opponent under a point per possession (State won two of the three).

It was a much-needed solid overall effort, with Baby T providing the big highlights. The team has a week off before getting back at it against BC.