NC State men’s swimming wins ACC title for 7th time in 8 years

It was a close one last year, in what has been an ongoing battle between NC State and Louisville, but Louisville found the margin to take home the league title in 2021. It broke a streak of six straight wins for NC State. NC State did not even bother making its revenge a close competition this year, though.

This ended up an easy bit of work for NC State, which had to ward off last year’s champs in Louisville, but otherwise didn’t have many challenges. Louisville won last year in super close fashion; NC State didn’t leave a margin of doubt this time.

If there were a de-facto competition between last year’s champ and this one, it wasn’t apparent. NC State swimming has tended to bury most of the opponents in this league on the regular, and what happened last year was a fluke. Anyway, that’s what they were thinking on the way to a league title. Go Pack.