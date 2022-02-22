NC State freshman first baseman Tommy White makes a loud first impression

Tommy White, it turns out, is the hero we didn’t know we needed. The freshman has some pretty big shoes to fill at first base, but so far, no problem. All he did over the weekend against Evansville was hit five home runs, including a grand slam. In his college debut Friday, he had NC State’s first three-homer game in more than a decade.

Not bad!

Tom bombs and Dom bombs pic.twitter.com/RfYAhGkyti — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 19, 2022

The smash man is hitting .643/.688/1.714 after his first weekend of college ball, and his performance was good enough to earn him ACC Player of the Week honors—maybe the easiest decision the league office will have to make all season.

Maybe most impressive about White’s weekend is the fact that all of his home runs went to the deep part of the ballpark. The smash man does not hit cheapies, as they are against his religion.

Can he continue his home run streak? We’ll find out this afternoon against High Point.