NC State pounds High Point, 18-3

Noted power hitter J.T. Jarrett led the Wolfpack offense on Tuesday afternoon, blasting a three-run homer as part of an 8-run second inning that put the game away barely after it started. Jarrett also hit a pair of doubles - with one of those leading off that second inning outburst - in an effort that saw him drive in five NC State runs on the day.

The final tally was an 18-3 beatdown administered by the Wolfpack.

All told, nine Pack hitters registered hits on the day, totaling 16 as a team. Reigning National Player-of-the-Week Tommy White put forth a three hit effort of his own, all singles, including a couple scorching line drives up the middle. LuJames Groover tallied a three-hit day, including a double, while Devonte Brown had a home run as part of his two base hits on the afternoon.

Chase Nixon came off the bench to notch his first collegiate hit, an RBI double, while third-year infielder DeAngelo Giles popped the first home run of his Wolfpack career.

Brown (2-for-5, HR, 4 R, RBI, BB, SB), White (3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB), Groover (3-for-6, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Dominic Pilolli (1-for-2, R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP), Josh Hood (0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB), and Jarrett (3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI) all reached base safely multiple times.

On the mound, Logan Adams made his NC State debut, working into the sixth inning before getting pulled following a two-run homer, his lone costly mistake of the day. Adams final line: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K. Aside from the home run and a bit of dancing around the zone with two outs in the second inning, Adams looked great on the mound.

Two Wolfpack freshman made their debuts after Adams in Carson Kelly and Jacob Dienes. Kelly (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) was dominant over his appearance, while Dienes (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K) put aside some early jitters to finish out the game.

State is back in action tomorrow afternoon at 3:00pm with a home tilt against Longwood (3-1).