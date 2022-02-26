Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: UNC vs. NC State New, 54 comments By Steven Muma@akulawolf Feb 26, 2022, 1:51pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: UNC vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Peyton Williams/Getty Images It’s Senior Day in Raleigh, and maybe that’ll give the guys a boost. Tar Heels vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 2 p.m. ET TV: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack NC State Wilts in Second Half of 69-61 Loss to Boston College Wolfpack bats stay hot, crush Longwood, 19-3 NC State pounds High Point, 18-3 NC State baseball will have 8 games televised in 2022 Homefield Apparel’s NC State collection is here and it is spectacular Loading comments...
Loading comments...