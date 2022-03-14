Join the BTP NCAA Tournament poolseses!

I have created a group for both the men’s and women’s bracket challenges over at ESPN, and the signup information is below. The women’s challenge should come down to about five different tiebreakers after we all pick NC State to win the national championship and the Pack does just that.

In the men’s bracket we’ve got, uh, let me see here ... well, picking against UNC is always mildly satisfying. We’ll have to work with what we have, and schadenfreude is pretty much it. I’ll be rooting for chaos and high comedy, like Duke getting upset in the first round, say. Coach K has already lost his last home game to UNC, lost his last ACC Tournament title game, and while I don’t like to be greedy, a nice little NCAA upset to cap off this run of sadness would be great.

Women’s Tournament Challenge:

Name: Wes Moore Is A Winner

Password: macrowave

Group ID: 80381

Men’s Tournament Challenge:

Name: BTP The Tourney Pool

password: macrowave

Group ID: 4494760