Thursday NCAA Tournament open thread

The NCAAs are never the same without NC State involved, but the first two days are still a couple of the best sports days of the year. As a lead-in to the Thursday slate, Notre Dame and Rutgers went to double overtime in Dayton last night, which I hope is an omen.
It feels like we’re ripe for chaos this year and that’s what I’m pulling for, hopefully with a good amount of schadenfreude in there. Speaking of which, the Tar Heels are up this afternoon, and that means that we’re all big Marquette fans beginning at 4:30.
There are three 5-12 games today and I’m also curious how Providence, which won a preposterous number of close games during the regular season, plays in the tournament. The Friars are easily the most over-seeded team in this thing and KenPom only has them as a two-point favorite over South Dakota State.
Please feel free to discuss the day’s action below.
Thursday’s Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Location
|Network
|Commentary Team
|Thur
|12:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado State
|Indianapolis
|CBS
|Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|Thur
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) South Dakota State vs. (4) Providence
|Buffalo
|truTV
|Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn
|Thur
|1:45 p.m.
|(9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State
|Portland
|TNT
|Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz
|Thur
|2 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Baylor
|Fort Worth
|TBS
|Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|Thur
|2:45 p.m.
|(14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee
|Indianapolis
|CBS
|Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
|Thur
|3:10 p.m.
|(12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa
|Buffalo
|truTV
|Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|Thur
|4:15 p.m.
|(16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga
|Portland
|TNT
|Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|Thur
|4:30 p.m.
|(9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina
|Fort Worth
|TBS
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|Thur
|6:50 p.m.
|(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) UConn
|Buffalo
|TNT
|Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|Thur
|7:10 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky
|Indianapolis
|CBS
|Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
|Thur
|7:20 p.m.
|(12) Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's
|Portland
|TBS
|Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|Thur
|7:27 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego State
|Fort Worth
|truTV
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|Thur
|9:20 p.m.
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas
|Buffalo
|TNT
|Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|Thur
|9:40 p.m.
|(10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State
|Indianapolis
|CBS
|Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
|Thur
|9:50 p.m.
|(13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA
|Portland
|TBS
|Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|Thur
|9:57 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas
|Fort Worth
|truTV
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
(With thanks to Turner/CBS Sports for the info.)
