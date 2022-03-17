Thursday NCAA Tournament open thread

The NCAAs are never the same without NC State involved, but the first two days are still a couple of the best sports days of the year. As a lead-in to the Thursday slate, Notre Dame and Rutgers went to double overtime in Dayton last night, which I hope is an omen.

It feels like we’re ripe for chaos this year and that’s what I’m pulling for, hopefully with a good amount of schadenfreude in there. Speaking of which, the Tar Heels are up this afternoon, and that means that we’re all big Marquette fans beginning at 4:30.

There are three 5-12 games today and I’m also curious how Providence, which won a preposterous number of close games during the regular season, plays in the tournament. The Friars are easily the most over-seeded team in this thing and KenPom only has them as a two-point favorite over South Dakota State.

Please feel free to discuss the day’s action below.

Thursday’s Schedule Day Time (ET) Game Location Network Commentary Team Day Time (ET) Game Location Network Commentary Team Thur 12:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado State Indianapolis CBS Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl Thur 12:40 p.m. (13) South Dakota State vs. (4) Providence Buffalo truTV Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn Thur 1:45 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State Portland TNT Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz Thur 2 p.m. (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Baylor Fort Worth TBS Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce Thur 2:45 p.m. (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee Indianapolis CBS Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl Thur 3:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa Buffalo truTV Nessler / Haywood // Washburn Thur 4:15 p.m. (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga Portland TNT Catalon / Lappas // Katz Thur 4:30 p.m. (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina Fort Worth TBS Anderson / Jackson // LaForce Thur 6:50 p.m. (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) UConn Buffalo TNT Nessler / Haywood // Washburn Thur 7:10 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky Indianapolis CBS Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl Thur 7:20 p.m. (12) Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's Portland TBS Catalon / Lappas // Katz Thur 7:27 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego State Fort Worth truTV Anderson / Jackson // LaForce Thur 9:20 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas Buffalo TNT Nessler / Haywood // Washburn Thur 9:40 p.m. (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State Indianapolis CBS Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl Thur 9:50 p.m. (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA Portland TBS Catalon / Lappas // Katz Thur 9:57 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas Fort Worth truTV Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

