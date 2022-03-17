 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday NCAA Tournament open thread

Let’s go Marquette!

By Steven Muma
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament-Creighton vs Marquette Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAAs are never the same without NC State involved, but the first two days are still a couple of the best sports days of the year. As a lead-in to the Thursday slate, Notre Dame and Rutgers went to double overtime in Dayton last night, which I hope is an omen.

It feels like we’re ripe for chaos this year and that’s what I’m pulling for, hopefully with a good amount of schadenfreude in there. Speaking of which, the Tar Heels are up this afternoon, and that means that we’re all big Marquette fans beginning at 4:30.

There are three 5-12 games today and I’m also curious how Providence, which won a preposterous number of close games during the regular season, plays in the tournament. The Friars are easily the most over-seeded team in this thing and KenPom only has them as a two-point favorite over South Dakota State.

Please feel free to discuss the day’s action below.

Thursday’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Game Location Network Commentary Team
Thur 12:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado State Indianapolis CBS Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
Thur 12:40 p.m. (13) South Dakota State vs. (4) Providence Buffalo truTV Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn
Thur 1:45 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State Portland TNT Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz
Thur 2 p.m. (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Baylor Fort Worth TBS Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
Thur 2:45 p.m. (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee Indianapolis CBS Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
Thur 3:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa Buffalo truTV Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
Thur 4:15 p.m. (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga Portland TNT Catalon / Lappas // Katz
Thur 4:30 p.m. (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina Fort Worth TBS Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
Thur 6:50 p.m. (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) UConn Buffalo TNT Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
Thur 7:10 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky Indianapolis CBS Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
Thur 7:20 p.m. (12) Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's Portland TBS Catalon / Lappas // Katz
Thur 7:27 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego State Fort Worth truTV Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
Thur 9:20 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas Buffalo TNT Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
Thur 9:40 p.m. (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State Indianapolis CBS Eagle / Spanrkel // Erdahl
Thur 9:50 p.m. (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA Portland TBS Catalon / Lappas // Katz
Thur 9:57 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas Fort Worth truTV Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

(With thanks to Turner/CBS Sports for the info.)

