NC State completes series sweep of Georgia Tech with 6-1 win

NC State gave itself a much-needed jolt of momentum this weekend by completing the sweep over Georgia Tech, taking the Wolfpack from 1-4 in the ACC to a much healthier 4-4. The Pack really could not afford to dig its hole deeper, and thankfully the guys responded.

On Sunday, the Wolfpack downed Tech 6-1 thanks to an excellent collective pitching performance that limited the Jackets to one run on a third-inning solo shot and just four hits total. Logan Whitaker got the start and went 5-1/3 innings, throwing just 65 pitches in the process.

Justin Lawson, Canaan Silver, and Garrett Payne combined for six strikeouts over the final 3+ innings to shut the door.

The Pack trailed 1-0 into the sixth, when they scratched across two—one on a squeeze, the other on a wild pitch—to take the lead for good. In the eighth inning, Tommy White and Payton Green got the fireworks goin’.

That was more than enough insurance as Tech went quietly in the ninth.

It’s an important series win for State because it is going to be on the road the next two weekends, and there’s a trip to ECU coming up Tuesday. Fortunately, the Pack looks far more up to this challenge than it did about 10 days ago.