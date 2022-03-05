The Wolfpack will try to find a decent ending at FSU on Saturday

While there’s no good way to square what has happened this season with whatever your grandpa cares about—the school will miss his 45 dollars—it has been a journey. Occasionally, even a watchable one.

NC State’s regular season ends Saturday afternoon, and on a weekend full of Wolfpack sports, I’m not sure people are going to notice. Which is fine, honestly, I’m trying not to notice, either.

I can’t figure a worse situation this program has been in, and this is frankly an amazing revelation for a school that hired Sidney Lowe with no experience, then hired ESPN analyst Mark Gottfried to replace him. What an incredible century. What a sorry legacy for Debbie Yow, who has otherwise done so much good for this school.

Just by accident you would think that NC State could have ended up better than it has, where this is—but then you would think people could understand how “shooting jump shots” and “angering your grandpa” might be a wakeup call. This might be the first time. The first time your grandpa wakes up, I mean.

This team stinks. Its style of play is unwatchable. The entire experience is unbearable, and this is the best coach NC State has had since Herb Sendek. I’m not sure how exactly to work with any of this, but I am sure that I won’t have to worry about it much longer this season. So that helps.