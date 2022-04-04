Send us your questions for the first BTP mailbag ask-us-anything extravaganza

Welcome to the first BTP Mailbag Ask-us-anything Extravaganza, which will (hopefully) be a twice-a-month recurrence up until (and maybe beyond, up to y’all) football season.

Just ask about whatever you would like to see discussed. Anything is fair game. Want to talk about the surging baseball team? Ask about it. Want to talk about Wes Moore’s roster next year? Sounds good. Want to talk about Devin Leary’s chances of winning a Super Bowl MVP this year? Excellent choice of topic. Want to talk about the domestic distribution of the Chain Pickerel? I guess we’ll do our best.

Post your questions in the comments below or on twitter with the hashtag #BTPMailbag. Now here is a picture of Emeka Emezie catching a touchdown pass.