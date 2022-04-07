NC State up to No. 8 in Directors’ Cup standings

It was a rough one for NC State men’s basketball, but as usual, most of the Pack’s winter sports are thriving. They’re the reason why NC State moved up from 16th in the Directors’ Cup standings after the Fall to No. 8 here in early April. Among ACC schools, State trails only Notre Dame (No. 2) and UNC (No. 7).

NC State’s winter sports were led by swimming, with both teams finishing in the top five. The women’s basketball team also earned fifth-place points for reaching the Elite Eight. Women’s track and field finished ninth, and wrestling was 10th. The only winter sports that State fields which failed to score: men’s hoops, men’s track, and rifle.

Not bad! But NC State probably will slide before the final update, which will include a bunch of sports (lax, water polo, beach volleyball, rowing, etc.) for which State doesn’t field varsity teams. The Pack should still add points in men’s and women’s tennis, though—and baseball, hopefully.