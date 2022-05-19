Former 5-star guard Saniya Rivers transferring to NC State

When Saniya Rivers transferred from South Carolina last month, NC State seemed a logical landing place: Rivers is from North Carolina, and the Pack was one of her finalists coming out of high school. State renewed its interest when she hit the portal, and today she picked the Wolfpack.

Rivers was a top-five player in the 2021 class and had a dominant high school career, but never became a mainstay in the rotation during her lone season at South Carolina, which is hardly a knock given the loaded nature of that team. She played only five minutes in the national title game, and averaged about 13 minutes per game overall. (She didn’t play against NC State in the season-opener.)

Rivers also struggled with the limited time she did see, and that might have led her to feel like a change of scenery was necessary. Regardless, it’s great news for Wes Moore, who is adding another big talent to his roster. Rivers has three years of eligibility remaining.