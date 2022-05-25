 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NC State advances to ACC Semifinals with 9-6 win over #6 Miami

Tommy White hits 3 home runs to break the single-season NC State HR record

By PirateWolf
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 19 Wake Forest at N.C. State Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sir Thomas Tanks might be unwelcomed back in his home state of Florida the next time he returns to the Sunshine State. Tommy White blasted three home runs Wednesday night to lead NC State past #6 Miami by a final score of 9-6. The win advances the Wolfpack to the ACC Tournament semifinals where they will square off with Pittsburgh at 5:00pm on Saturday.

Do you want the recap or do you want to watch Tommy White sock a few dingers?

That’s what I thought.

PHEW! What a performance!

Okay, so believe it or not, there was some game that didn’t involve Tommy Tanks. Let’s get to it.

Logan Whitaker got the start on the mound for State and pitched great over the first two frames, but ran into trouble in the 3rd, eventually allowing four Miami runs to score. Matt Willadsen came on in relief and gutted out an 88-pitch relief performance on short rest to help the Pack to victory. The only damage Willadsen (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) allowed was via a 5th inning solo home run and a 7th inning bloop single.

Speaking of that 5th inning homer, Noah Soles was quick to pick up his boy and get that run back.

Soles had himself a great day going 2-for-3 at the dish with that homer. He also walked, scored two runs, and made a pair of great diving catches in right field. Gino Groover was also huge on the day, posting a 3-for-5 line with a pair of doubles, a pair of RBI, and a trio of runs scored. He also made a fantastic diving stop defensively in the 2nd inning to help keep Miami off the board early.

In the 9th inning, Chris Villaman came on with one out and a man on 1st to finish things off. After a walk to the first man he faced, Villaman struck out the next two Hurricanes batters to end the game and earn his 11th save of the season.

Okay, now here’s your video recap courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

