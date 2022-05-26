NC State Football announces five game times for 2022

We are officially 100 days away from the start of the 2022-2023 NC State Football season!

To commemorate, the program has announced five of its 12 regular season game times and networks, including the first three:

1st 3⃣ game times have been announced by the ACC. Mark your calendars now, only days until the 2022 season kicks off!



: https://t.co/Ty0miTfCoa



| #HTT pic.twitter.com/gn8OuATxPU — NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 26, 2022

September 3 @ ECU - 12:00pm, ESPN . Because we couldn’t think of a hotter place to be than noon in early September in Greenville. You can already feel the humidity. Over/under on cramps will be 10 players.

. Because we couldn’t think of a hotter place to be than noon in early September in Greenville. You can already feel the humidity. Over/under on cramps will be 10 players. September 10 vs Charleston Southern - 12:30pm, RSN . Let’s get these nooners out of the way early in the year, the people will be clamoring for the Pack in prime time soon enough.

. Let’s get these nooners out of the way early in the year, the people will be clamoring for the Pack in prime time soon enough. September 17 vs Texas Tech - 7:00pm, ESPN2 . Should be a great environment, first night game of the year against a Power 5 opponent. Last time State hosted TT, TA McLendon had a great game.

. Should be a great environment, first night game of the year against a Power 5 opponent. Last time State hosted TT, TA McLendon had a great game. October 27 (Thursday) vs Virginia Tech - 7:30pm, ESPN . Should be an even better environment. Pretty much nothing better than Carter Finley Thursday night games.

. Should be an even better environment. Pretty much nothing better than Carter Finley Thursday night games. November 25 (Friday) @ unc - 12:00pm/1:00pm/3:30pm, ESPN or ABC. This game seems to be in a flex spot, probably depending on how both teams are doing at that time of the year. Let’s hope good guys are way up and bad guys are way down. I’m totally fine with it being at noon. It’s hard enough for those kids over the hill to make it to the stadium, let alone the day after Thanksgiving.

Maybe we should make an advent calendar to countdown the last 90 days. It feels like it’s almost really happening!