NC State set to host Boise State transfer wing Emmanuel Akot

The quest for one more wing player continues for Kevin Keatts and his staff, who will have Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot on campus this week, per Jeff Goodman. Akot is also considering Memphis and Western Kentucky.

Akot averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds this past season and shot a career-high 38% beyond the arc. He’s a career 36% three-point shooter. Brian Geisinger notes here that Akot was one of the best spot-up shooters in the Mountain West. (He also points out that Akot actually played against NC State, all the way back in the fall of 2017, while playing for Arizona. Dude’s been in college a while.)

He figures to be a more specialized contributor, what with his strength as a shooter, and his relative struggles inside the arc and at the free throw line: he’s a career 42% shooter on twos and 57.9% free throw shooter.

But he’s also been a solid passer and productive at the defensive end in two seasons with the Broncos. Between those attributes and his perimeter scoring, he has the ability to be a good complementary player.