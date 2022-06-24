4-star defensive back Zack Myers commits to NC State

It’s been a roller coaster of a week for NC State football recruiting, from the message-board-fueled saga of Noah Rogers, to the addition of Isaiah Shirley, and now, the commitment of blue chip defensive back Zack Myers.

I suppose this is why some refer to football recruiting as a sport of its own.

Myers picked NC State over Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina. He is a consensus four-star prospect rated by 247Sports as a top-ten player in North Carolina and a top-400 player nationally. He is listed at 6’1 and 190 pounds, and he’s being recruited to play in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and safeties coach Joe DeForest handled his recruitment.

Myers can do a little bit of everything with his size and speed—he plays both offense and defense for The Christ School in Asheville—and what’s blatantly clear on film is that he is very much a man among boys on the hoity-toity private Christian school circuit. Dude just makes big plays constantly.

All the kids who will play power-conference football have good film, but usually the competition level is fairly even so it isn’t always both entertaining and funny. Zack Myers’ film is both entertaining and funny. Do yourself a favor and watch those highlights.