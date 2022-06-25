Support the North Carolina Abortion Fund

These are dark times—dark times welcomed by the bigoted, the hateful, the narrow-minded, the incurious, the fools. The sort of people who need a cable network to tell them how to think. But evil like this is winning because there actually isn’t a group of Good Guys on any sort of national scale.

The Democrats have willingly abdicated this responsibility. And so it is left to us. Every act of Republican politics is an act of violence. Every single tenet of Republican politics demands nothing else; political violence, social violence, racial violence. It is murder all the way down.

You might ask where this intersects with sports, not that I particularly give a shit: it’s everywhere, just to be clear. Sports are politics and vice versa. If you would like to stick your head in the sand on this, then that’s your problem. And, right now, it’s a pretty big problem.

You can do something other than wave a pom pom, like supporting the Carolina Abortion Fund. If there is a woman in your life, I don’t know how you could do otherwise.