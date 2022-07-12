NC State draws Iowa in women’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

While NC State men will be sitting out the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the NC State women will again be part of a marquee matchup in the event. The ladies have been tasked with going to Iowa to face Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes.

It’s the second road trip in a row for State in the Challenge—the Pack played and won at Indiana last season. This’ll be another tough one, but as was the case last fall, I’m sure Wes Moore’s team will be up for it.

Clark is maybe the best pure scorer in women’s college hoops, and averaged 27 points (to go with eight assists and eight boards) per game in 2022. The Hawkeyes ranked No. 1 in Her Hoop Stats’ offensive rating and undoubtedly will be among the best offenses in the country again. It’s kinda hard not to be with Clark on the team.

But Iowa also has struggled badly at the defensive end lately—so, basically, we could be in for a really entertaining game. It will be played on Dec. 1; game time and television coverage have not been announced.