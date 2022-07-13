Dereon Seabron comes alive in Pelicans’ 3rd summer league game

Dereon Seabron has had a tentative start to his professional career, which isn’t terribly surprising as he’s still getting accustomed to the new level of competition.

In his summer league debut with the Pelicans on Saturday against Portland, he took only one shot in 15 minutes of play and did not score. In his second game, against Atlanta, he played 12 minutes and again only attempted one shot, once again failing to score.

Wednesday night, though—perhaps after some encouragement from his coaches—he was much more assertive and looked a lot more comfortable. He scored 13 points on 5-9 shooting, including a three-pointer, and did that in 19 minutes. This looked familiar:

That performance will give him some confidence, and also hopefully means that his playing time will continue to grow over New Orleans’ final two games. The Pelicans next play on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET against the Lakers. ESPN2 will have coverage.