NC State’s ACC Network takeover set for July 13

The ACC Network devotes a day of programming to each school every summer to serve as retrospective for the year that was, and NC State is up on Wednesday. If my channel guide is accurate, here’s what the schedule looks like on 6/13:

Midnight - 2 a.m.: BC vs. NC State (men’s soccer)

2 a.m. - 3 a.m. UVA vs. NC State (men’s hoops)

3:30 a.m. - 4 a.m.: ACC Traditions: NC State

4 a.m. - 6 a.m.: UNC vs. NC State (wrestling)



6 a.m. - 9 a.m.: UNC vs. NC State (football)

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Nebraska vs. NC State (men’s hoops)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. NC State (wrestling)

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Clemson vs. NC State (football)



4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Miami vs. NC State (women’s basketball ACC tournament title game)

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: ????? (No specifics from the guide other than that it’s apparently a volleyball game.)

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Louisville vs NC State (women’s hoops)

10 p.m. - midnight: NC State vs. Duke (women’s soccer)

Set your DVRs accordingly.