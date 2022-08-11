Meet The Pack Day is back, and now it’s an NIL opportunity

In the latest sign of the times, Meet The Pack Day is back this year, but it isn’t being organized by the NC State athletics department—it’s being organized by the Pack of Wolves NIL collective.

This means that every player who participates will receive some compensation, which for an autograph session is more than appropriate. This is probably the sort of thing most people associated with the notion of NIL, back when it was being legalized.

Pack of Wolves has established a donation page where fans can give money to the MTPD fund that will be distributed among the athletes. To be clear, you don’t have to spend any money to go and meet the players, get autographs and photos, etc., It’s free like always and will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Giving them a tip for their time is worth considering, though.