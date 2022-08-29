NC State Football sets home and home with Appalachian State

NC State has scheduled a home and home series with Appalachian State University. It appears the Wolfpack will travel for its first ever game in Boone in 2025 while the Mountaineers will make the return trip to Raleigh in 2026.

The two teams have not played each other since the 2006 season opener, when the Wolfpack gave App State their lone loss en route to a FCS championship. App State is no cupcake, I can’t say it doesn’t make me nervous playing them, especially on the road. But it should be a great game nonetheless as ASU and NC State are two of the preeminant teams in the state with no other real contenders that come to mind.