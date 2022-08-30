NC State releases depth chart for ECU game

NC State released the first depth chart of the season this afternoon with little in the way of surprises. More importantly, absent any unwelcome (i.e., injury) surprises. That’s always nice.

Graduate transfer Jack Chambers has won the backup quarterback job, which is exactly what he was brought in to do. There’s no sign of Ben Finley, with freshman MJ Morris at third-string QB instead.

Jordan Houston will start at running back, and the Pack will lean on his game experience going into a hostile Week 1 environment. It’ll be interesting how much of the other guys we see, if the game is close.

Keyon Lesane earned the third starting spot at wide receiver alongside Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter. Porter Rooks, Darryl Jones, and Julian Gray should see regular time as well.

On the defensive side, Davin Vann is slotted in as the starting left defensive end, ahead of C.J. Clark. Redshirt freshman Travali Price earned the backup spot at right defensive end behind Savion Jackson. Cory Durden and Joshua Harris will handle the middle. That’s a good, deep group.

Linebacker will of course showcase State’s star trio, while Jayland Parker, Jaylon Scott, and Devon Betty will back them up. Aydan White is a potential starter at both corner spots with the ‘OR’ by his name—he’ll play a lot—but Derrek Pitts and Shyheim Battle are listed at the top. Teshaun Smith will be the fourth rotation guy at corner. No surprises here at all. The rest of the secondary stacks up as anticipated, also.

Graduate transfer Shane McDonough will be the Pack’s punter, and Julian Gray will step into Bam Knight’s shoes as kickoff returner.

In conclusion, everyone’s present and accounted for. Let’s go do some football.