NC State football up to #12 in Week 4 AP Poll

NC State used a stout defensive effort from its defense last night to beat Texas Tech. It turns out that if you beat a Power 5 opponent in a nationally televised game during primetime (when many voters are likely to be watching), people take notice. (when The AP voters did just that and rewarded the Wolfpack by moving them from #16 to #12 in the week 4 poll.

As always, other higher ranked teams lost in order to make room the Pack. BYU got trounced by Oregon, who was trying to regain favor after its week 1 demolition at the hands of Georgia. UGA has continued its wrecking ball ways, so people are figuring it wasn’t so much Oregon’s fault as it is UGA is a behemoth right now. Also, Miami dropped 12 spots to #25 after losing to Texas A&M. The Aggies were similarly looking to make up for their embarrassment at the hands of Appalachian State (a team which NC State fans only hold in the highest of esteem).

In the Coaches Poll, NC State moved up one spot (again) to #11. Things are setting up nicely, just as we all pictured they would. We all said, “as long as State can get through ECU and Texas Tech they could be 4-0 going into Clemson.” Well, whether we like how they got there or not, that is shaping up to be the case with lowly UConn coming to town next week.

NC State is within reaching distance of the top 10 in the AP Poll. They would need some help next weekend getting there. Specifically, Florida would need to beat Tennessee at home, and TAMU would need to beat the visiting Arkansas. Along with that, NC State would need to put up another big score like the 50-burger they hung on Charleston Southern. Just saying it’s possible, and only bringing it up since I’m not sure when was the last time NC State played a game where both teams were ranked in the top 10, as they go into Clemson the week after next. We shall see.

AP Poll rankings by conference:

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 8, 10, 11, 16, 20, 23)

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 12, 21, 24, 25)

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 6, 9, 17, 22)

Pac-12 — 4 (Nos. 7, 13, 15, 18)

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 3, 4, 14)

Independents (BYU) — 1 (No. 19)