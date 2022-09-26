NC State travels to Clemson as a 6.5-point underdog

Mission accomplished: NC State made it to Clemson week undefeated. (Note to self: send Christmas card to ECU’s kicker.) The result is a primetime, top-10 matchup that is getting the College GameDay treatment.

The Wolfpack is the underdog this week, of course. Clemson is favored by 6.5 or seven points at most sportsbooks, and I don’t think anybody is terribly surprised by that. The over/under is 46, so oddsmakers aren’t expecting a bunch of points in this one. Defense is the strength of both of these teams.

Clemson is coming off a wild 51-45 win in double overtime against Wake Forest. DJ Uiagalelei is clearly better this season (though playing that Wake defense helps) and now has more touchdown passes (10) than he did in all of 2021 (9).

The back end of Clemson’s defense looked vulnerable, though. As scary as that Tigers defense is up front, they’ve got some issues in the secondary. Let’s hope that NC State’s passing game is up to the task.