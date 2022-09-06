NC State football drops to #18 in Week 2 AP Poll

NC State narrowly avoided disaster in Week 1 at ECU. The AP voters took note and penalized them by dropping down from #13 to #18 in the week 2 poll.

As long as the Wolfpack reset for the Charleston Southern and Texas Tech games, the ranking will take care of itself. The ranking means more for the opinion of the program, and the potential to be ranked from preseason to the final poll. This would be a major accomplishment, a first under Doeren.

In the Coaches Poll, however, NC State was one of three schools (with Clemson and Alabama) to not change their position. Presumably, the voters are just doing a wait and see with the Wolfpack. The Pack were helped by other teams losing: Oregon and Utah, who both went into hostile road environments. The Utes went into The Swamp to play in front of a record 90,799 fans (the stadium capacity is listed at 88,548), while Oregon played UGA in a glorified home game in the Mercedes stadium in Atlanta. Similarly, but like on a lower scale, unc went into App State and played a basketball game on grass. The heels winning a nail biter might have helped the opinion of NC State being able to win on the road against an in-state rival and dealing with a tough crowd. Or maybe nobody cares about the coaches poll, including the coaches themselves.