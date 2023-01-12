Wolfpack trounced by Florida State, 91-72

Whatever it is that’s ailing this NC State team, perhaps it’s not going to get better. Sunday’s performance aside, the Wolfpack continues to look little like the group that started the year strong and Thursday night the ladies were outplayed pretty much start to finish by FSU.

The turnover column nicely drives home just how dominant the Seminoles were: they finished -9 and still won by 19 points.

Four Factors ... NC State FSU ... NC State FSU eFG% 42.9 61.1 TO% 5.3 17.1 OR% 20.8 25.0 FTR 10.4 27.0

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF FSU 91 76 119.7 94.7 NC State 72 76 94.7 119.7

The first quarter for NC State was a mix of poor effort and good FSU shooting that put the Pack in trouble quickly. NC State played better in the second quarter, closing the gap to one possession, but the Noles extended the lead back to double figures by halftime.

Whatever Wes Moore did during the break sure didn’t work, as FSU scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to put this game to bed. The particulars aren’t important. And everything you need to know about what Moore thought of his team’s effort shows in the fact that Diamond Johnson, Jada Boyd, Jakia Brown-Turner, and Camille Hobby were benched for the last 15 minutes. None played more than 18 minutes; Boyd and Brown-Turner did not score.

We’ll see if it serves as a wake-up call.