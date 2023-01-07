Filed under: Game thread: NC State vs. Virginia Tech Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Jan 7, 2023, 7:05pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Virginia Tech Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports It’s a great night for some ice cream. Pack vs. Hokies Tip time: 7:30 p.m. ET TV: RSN/Bally Sports South (Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver) Online streaming: BallySports.com / ACCNX More From Backing The Pack NC State hopes to start a winning streak at Virginia Tech NC State steamrolls Duke, 84-60 Season review part 1: The dumbest game ever played Season review part 2: Special teams are special Former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is headed to NC State Loading comments...
Loading comments...