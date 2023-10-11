The ACC in SP+, Week 6: Moving up

It was a great week overall for the ACC football programs, as long as your name isn’t Miami. Nine teams saw their SP+ ranking improve during the week while only four saw their rankings drop. Again, not hard to guess which group Miami fell in.

The ACC After Week 6 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Clemson 17.3 (11) 3 32.9 (26) 15.6 (7) Florida State 16.3 (15) 3 36.0 (15) 20.0 (21) Miami 14.9 (17) -5 32.3 (30) 17.8 (13) North Carolina 14.9 (18) 5 37.1 (11) 22.9 (42) Louisville 14.3 (20) 9 33.0 (25) 18.8 (18) Duke 11.5 (28) 0 31.3 (36) 19.7 (19) Syracuse 6.7 (38) -3 28.4 (54) 21.9 (34) NC State 4.4 (47) 9 25.7 (72) 21.5 (30) Wake Forest 3.6 (51) -1 28.4 (55) 24.7 (53) Pittsburgh 3.1 (53) 7 26.9 (67) 23.5 (48) Georgia Tech -0.6 (70) 7 28.0 (57) 28.3 (75) Virginia Tech -2.1 (76) -4 21.7 (96) 23.9 (51) Virginia -5.8 (86) 8 19.7 (109) 25.4 (57) Boston College -7.9 (94) 4 23.0 (90) 31.0 (93)

Interestingly, despite sitting at 2-2 in conference, Clemson is now the top rated ACC squad according to SP+. The Tigers offense is lagging behind its defense, but SP+ still thinks pretty highly of what Clemson can do on that side of the ball.

Louisville and NC State were the two highest risers of the week, each moving up nine spots in the rankings. The Cardinals impressive win over Notre Dame gave them the big jump, but the advanced metrics viewed the Wolfpack’s win over Marshall very favorably. Specifically, the offensive ranking jumped 11 spots, but even the defensive ranking moved up three spots on the week.

Virginia also had a very nice go of it capturing their first win of the season. Over the last two weeks, the Cavaliers have moved up 12 spots in the rankings, putting some distance between them and tail-lagging Boston College.

With the ACC discarding divisions this year, there is a world in which the ACC ends up with three undefeated teams (Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina) at the end of the year with one getting left out of the ACC Championship Game. We won’t talk about that, though, because NC State’s going to make sure it doesn’t happen.