College football Saturday open thread

By Steven Muma
NCAA Football: Stanford at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Technically college football Saturday has already started, what with Stanford coming all the way back from a 29-0 halftime deficit at Colorado to win 46-43 in double overtime. That was equally the most engaging and confusing thing I’ve ever seen. Everything college football at its best tends to be. Game of the year, no question.

38/49 Syracuse @ 15/11 Florida State - 12:00pm - ABC

81/70 Georgia Southern @ 55/58 James Madison - 12:00pm - ESPN2

5/8 Oregon @ 6/9 Washington - 3:30pm - ABC

13/14 Texas A&M @ 14/10 Tennessee - 3:30pm - CBS

37/33 Kansas @ 48/40 Oklahoma State - 3:30pm - FS1

51/66 Wake Forest @ 76/79 Virginia Tech - 3:30pm - ACCN

49/42 BYU @ 33/31 TCU - 3:30pm - ESPN

41/28 Iowa @ 23/19 Wisconsin - 4:00pm - FOX

20/24 Louisville @ 53/75 Pittsburgh - 6:30pm - CW

35/32 Auburn @ 21/15 LSU - 7:00pm - ESPN

24/21 Kansas State @ 26/25 Texas Tech - 7:00pm - FS1

77/74 Marshall @ 83/88 Georgia State - 7:00pm - ESPN2

71/71 Wyoming @ 36/36 Air Force - 7:00pm - CBSSN

9/13 USC @ 12/16 Notre Dame - 7:30pm - NBC

17/29 Miami @ 18/17 North Carolina - 7:30pm - ABC

30/44 Missouri @ 29/39 Kentucky - 7:30pm - SECN

47/53 NC State @ 28/30 Duke - 8:00pm - ACCN

16/23 UCLA @ 19/18 Oregon State - 8:00pm - FOX

93/95 San Diego State @ 115/141 Hawaii - 11:00pm - CBSSN

