College football Saturday open thread

Technically college football Saturday has already started, what with Stanford coming all the way back from a 29-0 halftime deficit at Colorado to win 46-43 in double overtime. That was equally the most engaging and confusing thing I’ve ever seen. Everything college football at its best tends to be. Game of the year, no question.
Saturday
38/49 Syracuse @ 15/11 Florida State - 12:00pm - ABC
81/70 Georgia Southern @ 55/58 James Madison - 12:00pm - ESPN2
5/8 Oregon @ 6/9 Washington - 3:30pm - ABC
13/14 Texas A&M @ 14/10 Tennessee - 3:30pm - CBS
37/33 Kansas @ 48/40 Oklahoma State - 3:30pm - FS1
51/66 Wake Forest @ 76/79 Virginia Tech - 3:30pm - ACCN
49/42 BYU @ 33/31 TCU - 3:30pm - ESPN
41/28 Iowa @ 23/19 Wisconsin - 4:00pm - FOX
20/24 Louisville @ 53/75 Pittsburgh - 6:30pm - CW
35/32 Auburn @ 21/15 LSU - 7:00pm - ESPN
24/21 Kansas State @ 26/25 Texas Tech - 7:00pm - FS1
77/74 Marshall @ 83/88 Georgia State - 7:00pm - ESPN2
71/71 Wyoming @ 36/36 Air Force - 7:00pm - CBSSN
9/13 USC @ 12/16 Notre Dame - 7:30pm - NBC
17/29 Miami @ 18/17 North Carolina - 7:30pm - ABC
30/44 Missouri @ 29/39 Kentucky - 7:30pm - SECN
47/53 NC State @ 28/30 Duke - 8:00pm - ACCN
16/23 UCLA @ 19/18 Oregon State - 8:00pm - FOX
93/95 San Diego State @ 115/141 Hawaii - 11:00pm - CBSSN
