NC State makes quick work of Elon, 90-35

No need to worry about that post-UConn hangover. NC State never trailed against Elon on Wednesday night, had a 16-point advantage after the first quarter, and, well, you see the final score.

Aziaha James scored 20 points to lead the way before suffering an injury that hopefully proves minor; she continues to impress. Mimi Collins didn’t miss a shot, either from the field or the free throw line, and had 18; Madison Hayes scored 15 and grabbed seven boards in 21 minutes. Every Pack player who suited up saw the court, and 10 different players scored.

In a game like this, you just have to admire the numbers.

Four Factors ... NC State Elon ... NC State Elon eFG% 57.0 25.4 TO% 21.7 17.6 OR% 48.3 10.4 FTR 26.6 7.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Elon 35 74 47.3 121.6 NC State 90 74 121.6 47.3

It’s pretty difficult to average less than a half-a-point per possession, but Elon was up to this challenge. The Phoenix scored just two points in the second quarter, and by the time they got around to scoring those two points, State was up 30.

A fun thing to do is look back at when the game-winning points were scored—Aziaha James pushed the Pack from 35 to 38 points on a three with 5:47 left in the first half.